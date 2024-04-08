AFRICA
Ugandan artists arrested for criticising president's 'long speech'
Eight members of a Ugandan musical group have been arrested on allegations of "insulting" President Yoweri Museveni.
Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni was making his speech in the capital Kampala on April 6, 2024 when a group of artists complained about the length of his address. / Photo: AFP
April 8, 2024

At least eight members of a Ugandan music band have been arrested for allegedly insulting President Yoweri Museveni.

The eight, who belong to the Crane Performers group, had complained about President Museveni's "long" speech at a wedding anniversary celebration on Saturday.

Museveni was the chief guest when Uganda's former Prime Minister Amama Mbabazi was celebrating 50 years of marriage.

The president was making his speech at Serena Hotel in the capital Kampala on Saturday evening, when the eight band members reportedly complained that the address was taking too long, and that they were "tired" of listening to him, Uganda's Monitor newspaper reports.

Accused of insulting president

Museveni's security officers immediately rounded up the band members and took them into custody.

On Sunday, the suspects were formally accused of "insulting the president." It is unclear whether the suspects would be formally arraigned.

Mbabazi, 75, served as Uganda's prime minister from 2011 to 2014, and previously as attorney-general from 2004 to 2016.

