At least eight members of a Ugandan music band have been arrested for allegedly insulting President Yoweri Museveni.

The eight, who belong to the Crane Performers group, had complained about President Museveni's "long" speech at a wedding anniversary celebration on Saturday.

Museveni was the chief guest when Uganda's former Prime Minister Amama Mbabazi was celebrating 50 years of marriage.

The president was making his speech at Serena Hotel in the capital Kampala on Saturday evening, when the eight band members reportedly complained that the address was taking too long, and that they were "tired" of listening to him, Uganda's Monitor newspaper reports.

Accused of insulting president

Museveni's security officers immediately rounded up the band members and took them into custody.

On Sunday, the suspects were formally accused of "insulting the president." It is unclear whether the suspects would be formally arraigned.

Mbabazi, 75, served as Uganda's prime minister from 2011 to 2014, and previously as attorney-general from 2004 to 2016.

