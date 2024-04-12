AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Mali will hold elections after security is 'stabilised', says junta
The military authorities have faced domestic criticism after failing to honour a commitment to hand back power to civilians by March 26, 2024
Mali will hold elections after security is 'stabilised', says junta
Col. Assimi Goita took charge after a second coup in 2021 / Photo: Reuters
April 12, 2024

Mali's ruling junta will only organise elections to hand back power to civilians once the security situation has been completely stabilised, the military-appointed prime minister has said.

The West African country has been ruled by juntas since back-to-back coups in 2020 and 2021, with the worsening security situation aggravated by armed militants and separatist groups.

"The stabilisation phase must reach a point of no return, a point that is sufficiently stable to be able to organise elections," said prime minister Choguel Kokalla Maiga, without giving a date, during an address broadcast on state television and social media late Thursday.

The military authorities have faced domestic criticism after failing to honour a commitment to hand back power to civilians by March 26, 2024, as promised under pressure from regional bloc ECOWAS.

'Enemies of Mali'

Maiga said that those within the country calling for elections to be held as soon as possible were serving the interests of the "enemies of Mali" and denounced "democratic naivety."

The prime minister also sought to justify the junta's move on Wednesday to suspend the activities of political parties, marking the latest crackdown on dissent.

He said the state had regained control of its entire territory since ending its alliance with former colonial power France and the European Union in 2022, before forging closer ties with Russia.

But he added that stability would only be possible after the end of a national dialogue launched on December 31 by the head of the junta, Colonel Assimi Goita.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us