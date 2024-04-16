The UN special envoy to Libya laid bare the frustrations and challenges on Tuesday that hinder progress in the war-torn nation's political landscape.

He said parties "have not demonstrated their goodwill."

"Their entrenched positions are incentivised by a divided regional and global landscape, perpetuating the status quo which may subject Libya and the region to further instability and insecurity," Abdoulaye Bathily told the UN Security Council as he underscored the impasse caused by "stubborn resistance", "unreasonable expectations" and "indifference to the interests of the Libyan people" among key stakeholders.

"Despite continuous and extensive engagement with the main institutional actors, their persistent positions are significantly impeding efforts to advance the political process," he said.

'Selfish resolve'

Bathily criticised preconditions set by Libyan leaders, asserting that their actions contradict their professed commitment to a Libyan-led and Libyan-owned solution to the conflict.

Expressing deep disappointment, Bathily decried the prioritisation of personal interests above national welfare by individuals in positions of power.

"The selfish resolve of current leaders to maintain the status quo through delaying tactics and manoeuvres at the expense of the Libyan people must stop," he noted.

With approximately 2.8 million registered voters yearning for a resolution, Bathily stressed the urgency of prioritising aspirations above the narrow interests of a select few.

Divided into two parts

He urged the Council to "uphold their responsibility in words and deeds, individually and collectively, by demonstrating unity to compel Libyan and regional stakeholders to back UNSMIL's (UN Support Mission in Libya) efforts to restore unity and legitimacy to Libyan institutions through a political dialogue."

Libya has remained in turmoil since 2011, when longtime ruler Muammar Gaddafi was ousted after four decades in power.

The country has since been divided into two parts, one is governed by the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord, the other by Benghazi-based military commander Khalifa Haftar.

