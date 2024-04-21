SPORTS
2 MIN READ
Kenya's Jepchirchir breaks women's only marathon record
Kenya's Peres Jepchirchir has won the women's only London Marathon in world record time.
Kenya's Jepchirchir breaks women's only marathon record
Peres Jepchirchir of Kenya broke the women's-only marathon world record on April 21, 2024. / Photo: AFP 
April 21, 2024

Reigning Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir crushed the women's-only world record in winning the 44th London Marathon on Sunday, while Kenyan compatriot Alexander Mutiso Munyao raced to victory in the men's race.

The 30-year-old Jepchirchir pulled away over the final 300 metres in a sprint finish, crossing the finish line in front of Buckingham Palace in two hours 16 minutes 16 seconds to break Mary Keitany's mark of 2:17:01 set in a women-only race at the 2017 London event.

Munyao, 27, pumped his fist several times en route to the biggest victory of his career, pulling away from distance running great Kenenisa Bekele to cross in 2:04.01.

Ethiopia's 41-year-old Bekele – who has raced to three Olympic titles on the track and a remarkable 17 world titles in outdoor and indoor track and cross-country – was second in 2:04.15, while Britain's Emile Cairess took third in 2:06.46.

Assefa comes second

Tigst Assefa of Ethiopia, who clocked 2:11.53 at the Berlin Marathon in September to set a world record for women in a race alongside male runners, crossed second in the women's race in 2:16.23.

Joyciline Jepkosgei of Kenya, the 2021 London winner, was third in 2:16.24.

Marcel Hug won the men's wheelchair race, while Swiss team mate Catherine Debrunner won the women's event.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us