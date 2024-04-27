South Africans celebrate their 'Freedom Day' every April 27, when they remember their country's pivotal first democratic election in 1994 that announced the official end of the racial segregation and oppression under White-minority apartheid rule.

Saturday is the 30th anniversary of that momentous vote, when millions of Black South Africans, young and old, decided their own futures for the first time, a fundamental right they had been denied by a White-minority governmentfor decades.

The first all-race election saw the previously banned African National Congress party win overwhelmingly producing the country's first Black president.

Transforming South Africa

Nearly 20 million South Africans of all races voted, compared with just 3 million White people in the last general election under apartheid in 1989.

The ANC's election victory ensured that apartheid was finally dismantled and a new Constitution was drawn up and became South Africa's highest law, guaranteeing equality for everyone.

Current South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will lead Saturday's 30th anniversary Freedom Day celebrations at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, the seat of government.

''It is important that we take time to reflect on what the ANC-led government has done in its endeavour to transform this country for the better,'' Ramaphosa said on Friday ahead of the anniversary.

'Drawing lessons'

The ANC has been in government ever since 1994 and while it is still recognised for its central role in freeing South Africans, it is no longer celebrated in the same way as it was in the hope-filled aftermath of that first election.

South Africa in 2024 has deep socio-economic problems. The official unemployment rate is 32%.

But Ramaphosa said South Africans must reflect so that they are ''able to draw lessons and plan for the future.''

Possible coalition

The 30th anniversary of 1994 falls with another possibly pivotal election as a backdrop.

South Africa will hold its seventh national vote since the end of apartheid on May 29, with all the opinion polls and analysts predicting that the ANC will lose its parliamentary majority in a new landmark.

The ANC is still expected to be the largest party and will likely have to enter into coalitions with smaller parties to remain part of the government.

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.