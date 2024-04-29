SPORTS
Nigeria appoint Finidi George football head coach
Nigeria have appointed former Super Eagles star Finidi George as the head coach of the country's national football team.
Finidi George was part of Nigerian football team's Golden Generation. / Photo: CAF     / Others
April 29, 2024

Nigeria have appointed their former winger Finidi George as head coach, officials said on Monday, elevating the 53-year-old from his previous role as assistant.

George worked under former coach Jose Peseiro and takes over after the latter's contract was not renewed despite leading Nigeria to the final of this year's Africa Cup of Nations in Côte d'Ivoire where they lost to the hosts.

George was interim coach for two friendlies in March, a 2-1 victory over Ghana and 2-0 defeat by Mali, and now has the job on a permanent basis.

His immediate task will be to get Nigeria's 2026 World Cup qualification campaign back on track after surprise 1-1 draws with tiny Lesotho at home and Zimbabwe in neutral Rwanda.

Part of Golden Generation

They next face South Africa in Uyo and Benin in neutral Côte d'Ivoire in early June.

George, who lifted the 1995 Champions League with Ajax Amsterdam, was part of Nigeria's Golden Generation that claimed the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations title and competed at the 1994 and 1998 World Cups. He won 62 caps, scoring six goals.

SOURCE:Reuters
