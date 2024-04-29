AFRICA
4 MIN READ
Kenya Airways suspends flights to DRC capital Kinshasa
The Kenya Airways has suspended flights to DRC's capital Kinshasa after its employees were detained by the Congolese military.
Kenya Airways suspends flights to DRC capital Kinshasa
Kenya Airways says that its employees were held "incommunicado" in a military facility after their arrests last week. / Photo: AP
April 29, 2024

Kenya Airways announced the suspension of flights to Kinshasa starting on Tuesday over the detention of two employees by a military intelligence unit in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

"Due to the continued detention of KQ employees by the Military Intelligence Unit in Kinshasa, Kenya Airways (KQ) is unable to support our flights without personnel effectively," the airline said in a statement on Monday.

The employees, who work at the carrier's airport office in the DRC capital were arrested on April 19 by the Military Detection of Anti-Homeland Activities (DEMIAP) allegedly because of "missing custom documentation on valuable cargo", the airline said last week.

But the airline's CEO Allan Kilavuka said last week that the cargo in question, whose contents are not specified, was "not uplifted or accepted by KQ due to incomplete documentation."

Held 'incommunicado'

This cargo, whose contents are not specified, "was still in the baggage section being cleared by customs when the security team arrived and alleged that KQ was transporting goods without customs clearance."

"All efforts to explain to the military officers that KQ had not accepted the cargo because of incomplete documentation proved futile."

According to Kenya Airways, a military court in the DRC had promised their release last week, but they were still being detained.

The airline said that its employees were held "incommunicado" in a military facility until April 23, when embassy officials and a KQ team were allowed to visit them.

'Unlawful detention'

The DRC government has not commented on the allegations and calls to DEMIAP have not been answered.

In its statement on Monday, Kenya Airways said the "unlawful detention" had "made it difficult for us to supervise our operations in Kinshasa, which include customer service, ground handling, cargo activities, and generally ensuring safe, secure, and efficient operations".

"We ask that the Military court's direction that they be released to allow due process to be respected so that our innocent staff can return to their families and everyday lives without harassment."

The incident sparked anger in Kenya, with the head of a powerful parliamentary committee calling it a breach of diplomatic rules.

'Serious infringement'

"This is a serious infringement of the rights of the two Kenyans and a worrying breach of the diplomatic principles upon which... Kenya-DRC relations are founded," Nelson Koech, chairperson of a parliamentary committee covering defence, intelligence and foreign relations, said on Friday.

KQ was founded in 1977 following the demise of East African Airways and now flies to 45 destinations, 37 of them in Africa.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us