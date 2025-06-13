AFRICA
2 min read
African Union backs Côte d'Ivoire polls with opposition figures locked out
An African Union delegation met representatives of opposition politicians, the ruling party and the electoral commission that had been tasked with organising the vote.
African Union backs Côte d'Ivoire polls with opposition figures locked out
Supporters of a coalition of political parties during a rally calling for dialogue with the government to ensure an inclusive and peaceful election. / REUTERS
7 hours ago

The African Union on Friday vowed to support Côte d'Ivoire's October election, warning that instability could shake a region already rocked by coups and jihadist violence.

"If Ivory Coast sneezes, the whole region could catch a cold," AU envoy Mahamat Saleh Annadif told reporters after talks in Abidjan, where he met President Alassane Ouattara and opposition leaders.

Several high-profile opposition figures have been barred from running, fuelling tensions ahead of the vote.

PDCI leader Tidjane Thiam was struck from the electoral roll in April over questions about his nationality, while ex-president Laurent Gbagbo, his former ally Charles Ble Goude and exiled ex-premier Guillaume Soro were disqualified due to past convictions.

Fourth term

Ouattara, 83, who has been in power since 2011, is included on the electoral list but has yet to announce if he will seek a fourth term.

RELATEDTRT Global - Côte d'Ivoire's ex-minister Billon seeks to lead opposition in October election

In 2015 and 2020, Ouattara won with more than 80 percent of the vote.

Annadif said the delegation had spoken to all political players.

"Everyone must play their part," he said after the meeting with Ouattara.

During its visit, the AU delegation met Gbagbo, representatives of a major opposition coalition, the ruling party, and the Independent Electoral Commission that had been tasked with organising the vote.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us