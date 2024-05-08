AFRICA
2 MIN READ
At least 30 unaccounted for in SA building collapse
At least seven people have been confirmed dead and 39 others unaccounted for after a building collapsed in South Africa's George city on May 6.
At least 30 unaccounted for in SA building collapse
On May 8, 2024, South African television stations showed rescue workers digging through rubble with hopes of pulling out more people alive. / Photo: TRT AFRIKA / Others
May 8, 2024

Rescue workers in South Africa's coastal city of George are racing against time with hopes of finding more trapped construction workers alive at a multi-story building that collapsed on Monday afternoon.

The building under construction trapped over 70 workers, 36 have been pulled out of the rubble, but seven of those have been confirmed dead. Thirty-nine others are still unaccounted for.

In a statement on Wednesday, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said that a multi-disciplinary rescue team of more than 200 emergency services staff from across the province are helping in the rescue efforts.

Winde said the provincial government has put forward all available resources to the emergency operation.

Communication with victims

Local television stations are showing rescue workers digging through the rubble with hopes of pulling out more workers alive.

Rescue workers say they have established communication with some of those still trapped and hope to reach them.

Families and friends of those still trapped are waiting at the scene.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has offered his condolences to the relatives of those who died in the building collapse.

Investigation

"The President's thoughts are with the families who have lost loved ones as well as the families of close to 50 people who are trapped in the rubble," Ramaphosa's office said in a statement on Tuesday.

He said investigations into the cause of the incident must aim to prevent a repeat of this disaster.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us