Real Madrid have beaten Bayern Munich 4-3 on aggregate at the Santiago Bernabeu to qualify for the UEFA Champions League final.

The Spanish giants came from a goal down to beat their German opponents 2-1 on Wednesday to book a date with Borrusia Dortmund in the final to be played at Wembley Stadium in London on June 1.

Bayern had gone ahead in the 68th minute through Alphonso Davies, putting the aggregate score 3-2.

Madrid left it late to pull level through substitute Joselu in the 88th minute. The striker took advantage of a Manuel Neuer mistake to slot in the important goal.

Winning goal

Three minutes later, Joselu connected with Rudiger's brilliant pass to score the winning goal, ensuring that the match finished 4-3 on aggregate.

Dortmund had beaten PSG 2-0 on aggregate on Tuesday to qualify for the UEFA Champions League final.

Fourteen-time title holders Madrid are hoping for a record-extending Champions League title in the final, while Dortmund hope to get their second Champions League title since their first trophy in 1997.

