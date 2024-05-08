SPORTS
2 MIN READ
Real beat Bayern to qualify for Champions League final
Real Madrid beat Bayern Munich 4-3 on aggregate on Wednesday to qualify for the UEFA Champions League final.
Real beat Bayern to qualify for Champions League final
Real Madrid will play against Borrusia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League final at Wembley Stadium on June 1, 2024. / Photo: Reuters
May 8, 2024

Real Madrid have beaten Bayern Munich 4-3 on aggregate at the Santiago Bernabeu to qualify for the UEFA Champions League final.

The Spanish giants came from a goal down to beat their German opponents 2-1 on Wednesday to book a date with Borrusia Dortmund in the final to be played at Wembley Stadium in London on June 1.

Bayern had gone ahead in the 68th minute through Alphonso Davies, putting the aggregate score 3-2.

Madrid left it late to pull level through substitute Joselu in the 88th minute. The striker took advantage of a Manuel Neuer mistake to slot in the important goal.

Winning goal

Three minutes later, Joselu connected with Rudiger's brilliant pass to score the winning goal, ensuring that the match finished 4-3 on aggregate.

Dortmund had beaten PSG 2-0 on aggregate on Tuesday to qualify for the UEFA Champions League final.

Fourteen-time title holders Madrid are hoping for a record-extending Champions League title in the final, while Dortmund hope to get their second Champions League title since their first trophy in 1997.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us