Central defender Mats Hummels headed Borussia Dortmund into the Champions League final as the German team won 1-0 at Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday.

Moments after Warren Zaire-Emery missed an open goal for PSG, Hummels rose unchallenged to head in Julian Brandt's corner from the left in the 50th minute.

Dortmund won both legs 1-0 and largely contained PSG striker Kylian Mbappe, who is leaving at the end of the season.

PSG had long spells of possession in the last 10 minutes.

PSG's long wait for Champions League trophy continues

Goalkeeper Gregor Kobel pushed Mbappe's deflected close-range shot onto the crossbar with a superb one-handed save and the Parc des Princes crowd groaned when midfielder Vitinha's thumping 25-metre strike rattled the woodwork.

Coach Edin Terzic's team will play either record 14-time champion Real Madrid or six-time winner Bayern Munich on June 1 at Wembley Stadium. Madrid and Bayern drew 2-2 in the first leg and play on Wednesday.

Dortmund is on course for its second Champions League trophy after winning in 1997.

For PSG, it's another season ending without raising the trophy its cash-rich Qatari owners so crave.

