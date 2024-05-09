TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Turkish Airlines unveils new TV commercial starring Jose Mourinho
World-famous Portuguese football manager experiences Turkish Airlines' in-flight services and emerges victorious in a challenging chess match, watches live UEFA Champions League matches.
Turkish Airlines unveils new TV commercial starring Jose Mourinho
Jose Mourinho said: "Turkish Airlines is for sure one of the world's best airlines, confirmed by the numerous awards it receives each year." / Photo: AA
May 9, 2024

Türkiye's flag carrier Turkish Airlines, the official sponsor of the UEFA Champions League, has released a new TV commercial shot with the world-famous Portuguese football manager Jose Mourinho.

"This partnership underscores the shared passion for excellence and victory between these two global giants in their respective fields," the airline said in a statement on Thursday.

In the ad, Mourinho experiences Turkish Airlines' in-flight services and emerges victorious in a challenging chess match, enjoys gourmet dishes from the Business Class menu, watches live UEFA Champions League matches, and relishes a comfortable journey with noise-canceling headphones.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us