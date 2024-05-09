Türkiye's flag carrier Turkish Airlines, the official sponsor of the UEFA Champions League, has released a new TV commercial shot with the world-famous Portuguese football manager Jose Mourinho.

"This partnership underscores the shared passion for excellence and victory between these two global giants in their respective fields," the airline said in a statement on Thursday.

In the ad, Mourinho experiences Turkish Airlines' in-flight services and emerges victorious in a challenging chess match, enjoys gourmet dishes from the Business Class menu, watches live UEFA Champions League matches, and relishes a comfortable journey with noise-canceling headphones.