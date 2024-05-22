The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) has appointed Johnny McKinstry as the head coach of its men's senior side.

“The GFF wishes to congratulate and welcome our new gaffer Jonathan McKinstry on his appointment as Scorpions Coach. Jonny, a former Sierra Leone, Uganda and Rwanda coach is the current manager of Gor Mahia FC in Kenya and will take over from 1st June, 2024,” the federation said on X.

McKinstry will be tasked with securing qualification for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

But his immediate task will be winning the clash against the Seychelles and Gabon on June 8 and 11, respectively, in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The scorpions currently sit fifth in Group I after losing their first two games against Burundi and Ivory Coast.

The draw for the qualifying groups for the 2025 Nations Cup is yet to be made by the Confederation of African Football.

