Istanbul to host 2026 UEFA Europa League, 2027 Conference League finals
The UEFA Executive Board has decided that the 2026 Europa League final will be held at Besiktas' home ground Tupras Stadium in Istanbul, while the venue for the 2027 Conference League final will be determined later.
May 22, 2024

Istanbul will host both the 2026 Europa League and 2027 Conference League finals, UEFA Executive Board Member Servet Yardimci has announced.

The UEFA Executive Board meeting, attended by Yardimci, was held in Dublin, the capital of Ireland on Wednesday.

The Board decided that the 2026 Europa League final will be held at Besiktas' home ground Tupras Stadium in Istanbul.

Venue for the 2027 Conference League final will be determined later.

Tupras Stadium, formerly known as Vodafone Park, also hosted the 2019 UEFA Super Cup final between Liverpool and Chelsea.

