Ugandan comedian Joseph Opio has won the 2024 Sports Emmy for Outstanding Writing—Long Form.

The award is the second received by Opio this year after sharing the stage with South African comedian Trevoh Noah in January after “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” was awarded the outstanding variety talk series during the 75th Emmy Awards.

Opio has written over 1,200 episodes of America's The Daily Show. His recent award, however, is for “The World According to Football,” a five-part documentary written by Opio and narrated by Trevor Noah.

The Sports Emmys is a prestigious award that recognises the brightest acts in American sports broadcasting.

'Good friend Trevor Noah'

Opio faced and defeated stiff competitors from sports broadcasting giants such as HBO and ESPN.

“I want to thank my good friend Trevor Noah,” Opio began his acceptance speech. “Not just for narrating this docuseries. But also, for allowing me to always shamelessly ride his coattails from the very first day we met,” said Opio during his acceptance speech.

Opio’s career began with the hosting of a satirical programme, LOL Uganda, in 2012.

He moved to New York City after two seasons of LOL to pursue a career in comedy, where he met Trevor Noah and started working as a writer for The Daily Show.

