China and Equatorial Guinea on Tuesday announced the elevation of the bilateral relationship to a “comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.”

The announcement was made during a meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and his counterpart from Equatorial Guinea Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, who is in Beijing for a state visit, China's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said in a statement on X.

“China and Equatorial Guinea have stood together through thick and thin, firmly supported each other on issues concerning their respective core interests and major concerns, and forged a strong and profound friendship,” the statement said.

“Mutual support like this is a vivid example of the true friendship between China and African countries in pursuit of common development," it added.

