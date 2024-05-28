AFRICA
China's Xi hosts Equatorial Guinea's Obiang for state visit
China and Equatorial Guinea announce an elevation of their diplomatic ties during President Obiang's state visit.
President Xi Jinping and President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo attend a signing ceremony in Beijing. Photo / Reuters
May 28, 2024

China and Equatorial Guinea on Tuesday announced the elevation of the bilateral relationship to a “comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.”

The announcement was made during a meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and his counterpart from Equatorial Guinea Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, who is in Beijing for a state visit, China's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said in a statement on X.

“China and Equatorial Guinea have stood together through thick and thin, firmly supported each other on issues concerning their respective core interests and major concerns, and forged a strong and profound friendship,” the statement said.

“Mutual support like this is a vivid example of the true friendship between China and African countries in pursuit of common development," it added.

SOURCE:AA
