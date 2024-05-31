SPORTS
José Mourinho reportedly signs with Türkiye’s Fenerbahce
The potential arrival of José Mourinho, a coach with a glittering resume that includes stints at top clubs such as Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Manchester United, is seen as a game-changing move that could revive Fenerbahce’s fortunes.
José Mourinho, AS Roma / Photo: Reuters
May 31, 2024

In a sensational move, José Mourinho has reportedly signed with Fenerbahce FC. This development follows Aziz Yildirim's campaign promise to bring the renowned coach on board if he is elected as club president.

Aziz Yildirim, who announced his candidacy for president, was the first to mention the name of José Mourinho at Fenerbahce.

During a press conference, Yildirim stated, "We have spoken with José Mourinho. He is convinced, and if we agree on the terms, Mourinho will come.”

“If the current management also wants to work with Mourinho, they should sign him,” he said.

“If I am elected, he will continue with me; if the current management is re-elected, he will continue with them. If we lose, I pledge to pay half Mourinho's salary."

Yildirim's pledge seems to have materialised, setting the stage for an exciting new era for the club.

The announcement has sent shockwaves through the football world.

A game-changing move

Fenerbahce, one of Türkiye’s most storied football clubs, has struggled to reclaim its former glory, having not secured a championship title since the 2013-2014 season.

The potential arrival of Mourinho, a coach with a glittering resume that includes stints at top clubs such as Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Manchester United, is seen as a game-changing move that could revive the club's fortunes.

Yildirim, who has a long history with Fenerbahce, having been its president for a long period before he was defeated in 2018, is leveraging his deep connections and ambitious vision for the club to gain fans' and members' support.

His announcement sparked excitement and debate among Fenerbahce supporters, who are eager for the club’s return to the top of Turkish football.

The prospect of Mourinho managing Fenerbahce has not only electrified the club's fanbase but also caught the attention of football enthusiasts worldwide.

Known for his tactical acumen, charismatic personality and ability to win trophies, Mourinho's potential appointment would mark a significant shift in Fenerbahce's approach and ambitions.

