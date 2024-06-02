While Real Madrid is only just celebrating a record-extending 15th Champions League title,coach Carlo Ancelotti is already working to win a 16th title.

The all-time kings of Europe have no intention of releasing their grip on the trophy.

“In this club, there is constant demand. It is never satisfied,” Ancelotti said on Sunday after Saturday’s 2-0 win against Borussia Dortmund at Wembley Stadium.

Madrid’s latest triumph came after club icon Karim Benzema departed last year. The gap was filled by English midfielder Jude Bellingham, but by next season, Ancelotti plans to have more firepower to call upon.

Key introductions

Brazil’s exciting young talent, Endrick, is on his way.

Nonetheless, Kylian Mbappe is the player most wanted by Madrid fans after a decade-long pursuit of the man many believe to be the heir to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as the world’s greatest player.

Mbappe is leaving Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent and would be a marquee addition in the tradition of past Galacticos to wear the famous white shirt like Zinedine Zidane and Ronaldo.

“If that was to happen it would be amazing (to have) a player like him (Mbappe),” Bellingham said Saturday.

Mbappe potentials

Mbappe is blessed with speed, balance, power and dizzying footwork. He is also a prolific goal scorer at the highest level to rival Erling Haaland and Harry Kane as Europe’s deadliest forwards.

“It’s the only little thing we’re missing in terms of that clinical (number) nine and if (Mbappe) was to come and give us that we’d be in a really, really great place. He’d take us to another level,” Bellingham said.

With Mbappe and Endrick Madrid would arguably boast the richest array of attacking options in club soccer, with Vinicius Junior already one of the finest forwards in the world - as evidenced by his match-winning performance in the final.

It means Ancelotti is hardly short of game-changing talent to call upon, but Madrid has seen a succession of top-class forwards depart — from Ronaldo to Gareth Bale and Benzema.

Ancelotti strategy

It is a credit to Ancelotti’s ability to adapt that he has kept the Spanish giant at the top against that backdrop.

“It was complicated to think that I could do that - winning in three years two Champions Leagues and two (Spanish) leagues with a team that was changing little by little,” Ancelloti said.

While Ancelotti’s attack will be improved, he will have to do without veteran midfielder Toni Kroos next season after the six-time Champions League winner announced his retirement.

“He is a really important player for us, but we have players that can replace him in a different way,” Ancelotti said. “If we don’t have Toni Kroos, we will adapt. We have fantastic players and resources to remain competitive.”

➤ Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.