AFRICA
2 MIN READ
AU concerned over conflicts, coups in Africa
The African Union has expressed concern over a rise in conflicts and coups on the continent.
AU concerned over conflicts, coups in Africa
African Union Commission's senior official on security Sarjoh Bah says the "current global landscape is fraught with geopolitical tensions." / Photo: African Union / Others
June 5, 2024

The African Union (AU) has voiced concern over a rise in conflicts and unconstitutional takeover of power in Africa.

AU Commission's director of political affairs, peace and security Sarjoh Bah has termed the situation "unfortunate."

The Horn of Africa, the Sahel and eastern Democratic Republic of Congo are some of the conflict hotspots in Africa, Bah told a continental security meeting at the AU headquarters in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa.

Thousands of people have lost their lives in conflicts in the said-regions.

Evolving threats

"Despite increased national and international measures to counter terrorism and violent extremism in the Horn of Africa, the Great Lakes regions, and Mozambique, among other places, challenges persist," Bah said during the 19th Ordinary Session of the African Chiefs of Defence Staff and Heads of Safety and Security Services on Tuesday.

"Our responses must adapt to these evolving threats and tactics by the insurgent groups. We must also learn from our experiences to shape security frameworks and enhance conflict anticipation capabilities," he added.

On Monday, Bah expressed worry that Africa might suffer consequences of a spillover of conflicts from other continents.

"The current global landscape is fraught with geopolitical tensions, major power rivalries, and a fragmented international order," he said.

'Not immune'

"Africa is not immune to these challenges, as we witness the rise of transnational threats that test the very fabric of our security architecture."

According to the Geneva Academy of International Humanitarian Law, there are at least 35 armed conflicts in Africa today.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us