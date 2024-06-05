The African Union (AU) has voiced concern over a rise in conflicts and unconstitutional takeover of power in Africa.

AU Commission's director of political affairs, peace and security Sarjoh Bah has termed the situation "unfortunate."

The Horn of Africa, the Sahel and eastern Democratic Republic of Congo are some of the conflict hotspots in Africa, Bah told a continental security meeting at the AU headquarters in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa.

Thousands of people have lost their lives in conflicts in the said-regions.

Evolving threats

"Despite increased national and international measures to counter terrorism and violent extremism in the Horn of Africa, the Great Lakes regions, and Mozambique, among other places, challenges persist," Bah said during the 19th Ordinary Session of the African Chiefs of Defence Staff and Heads of Safety and Security Services on Tuesday.

"Our responses must adapt to these evolving threats and tactics by the insurgent groups. We must also learn from our experiences to shape security frameworks and enhance conflict anticipation capabilities," he added.

On Monday, Bah expressed worry that Africa might suffer consequences of a spillover of conflicts from other continents.

"The current global landscape is fraught with geopolitical tensions, major power rivalries, and a fragmented international order," he said.

'Not immune'

"Africa is not immune to these challenges, as we witness the rise of transnational threats that test the very fabric of our security architecture."

According to the Geneva Academy of International Humanitarian Law, there are at least 35 armed conflicts in Africa today.

