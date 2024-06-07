TÜRKİYE
Istanbul Photo Awards marks 10th anniversary with exhibition in Istanbul
The exhibition featuring award-winning photographs from this year will be open for visitors at Rami Library until June 23.
This year, the Istanbul Photo Awards are sponsored by Turkish mobile operator Turkcell, with Sony serving as the award sponsor, Türkiye’s Cooperation and Coordination Agency as the sponsor of international events, and Turkish Airlines as the airline sponsor. / Photo: AA
June 7, 2024

The 10th-anniversary exhibition of the prestigious Istanbul Photo Awards, organised by Anadolu Agency, will kick off in Istanbul on Monday.

The event will feature award-winning photographs from this year.

Additionally, there will be a digital display area featuring award-winning photographs from the past 10 years.

Hosted at the Rami Library, the exhibition will be open until June 23, providing an opportunity for visitors to delve into a compelling array of images capturing significant global events from the past year.

From the tragedy of the Gaza genocide to the devastating earthquake in Türkiye last year, and from the operations of Mexican crime syndicates to the plight of Afghan refugees, the photographs offer a poignant reflection of human experiences across continents.

The exhibition's opening ceremony and award presentation, under the auspices of Anadolu Chairman and Director-General Serdar Karagoz, will be attended by luminaries from the international press and photography fraternity.

This year, the Istanbul Photo Awards are sponsored by Turkish mobile operator Turkcell, with Sony serving as the award sponsor, Türkiye’s Cooperation and Coordination Agency as the sponsor of international events, and Turkish Airlines as the airline sponsor.

Further details on the award-winning photographs are displayed at istanbulphotoawards.com.

