African champions Côte d'Ivoire and World Cup semi-finalists Morocco both won important points in World Cup qualification on Friday.

Seko Fofana’s 36th-minute strike marked a successful homecoming for the Ivorians, playing their first home match since winning the Africa Cup of Nations in February, as they beat Gabon 1-0 in Korhogo to go clear at the top of Group F.

A soft looking penalty saw Hakim Ziyech put Morocco ahead after six minutes against Zambia in Agadir in Group E but there was nothing fortuitous about their second in the 67th minute as Brahim Diaz’s mazy run set up teenage debutant Eliesse Ben Seghir, who recently switched allegiance from France.

Zambia pulled a goal back from Edward Chilufya in the 80th minute but Morocco held out for 2-1 triumph.

Burundi upset Kenya

Burundi upset the odds as they held fellow East Africans Kenya 1-1 in neutral Lilongwe, Malawi with an 85th-minute equaliser from Sudi Abdallah after a defensive error.

Kenya, whose home game it was, had gone ahead in the 72nd minute through substitute Duke Abuya.

Both Mozambique and Uganda joined Algeria and Guinea at the head of Group G with two wins out of three matches after home victories on Friday.

Mozambique were 2-0 up against Somalia after 30 minutes but in the end had to hold on for a 2-1 victory while Mohamed Shaban got a 74th minute winner for Uganda at home to Botswana in Kampala.

Angola were a goal to the good after two minutes at home to Eswatini but could not add to Mabululu’s effort. They still won, however, to stay unbeaten in Group D and join Libya at the top of the standings.

Island derby

Rayon Raveloson grabbed a double as Madagascar won 2-1 in their island derby over the Comoros at Soccer City in Johannesburg on Friday to make it two wins out of three in Group I.

Madagascar now have six points to join the Comoros, who had won both their opening qualifiers in November, and Ghana at the top of Group I in the battle for a place at the 2026 finals in North Am erica.

There are nine African qualifying groups with the winner advancing to the finals. A potential extra place is available for the best placed runner-up through playoffs with other continents.

The last two matches in the third round of qualification will be played on Saturday with the fourth round of fixtures starting on Sunday.

