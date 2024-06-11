Condolences have poured in from around world following the death of Malawi's Vice-President Saulos Chilima and nine others in a plane crash on Monday.

President Lazarus Chakwera announced that the wreckage of the plane had been located after a search of more than a day in thick forests and hilly terrain near the northern city of Mzuzu.

Chakwera said there were no survivors of the crash. The vice-president's body is expected to be flown to the capital, Lilongwe, later on Tuesday.

The president was pictured in tears as he consoled some members of his cabinet after announcing the death, according to photos published by Malawian news outlets.

Crowds mourn

Crowds have gathered at Chilima's United Transformation Movement (UTM) party's headquarters to mourn the leader.

The chairperson of the African Union commission Moussa Faki Mahamat said he was deeply saddened by the deaths.

"The chairperson extends his most sincere condolences to the bereaved families, and the government and the people of Malawi at this great national loss," the African Union said.

Iceland's Prime Minister Bjarni Benediktsson said it was an honour to spend time with Chilima during a recent visit to Malawi.

"I was thoroughly impressed by his vision and warmth. My thoughts are with his family and all those affected," he said in a post on X platform.

'Moment of tragedy'

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa termed the plane crash "a moment of tragedy".

“This is a loss felt across our country and region and we pray that the people of Malawi will be blessed with the fortitude and peace required in this moment of deep sadness and national mourning,” he said in a statement.

Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu said she received the news with great saddness.

"I convey our deepest condolences to President Lazarus Chakwera, the people of the Republic of Malawi, family and friends," she said.

'Deeply distressing'

Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu described the plane crash as a "deeply distressing incident".

"The president assures the Malawian nation of Nigeria's support during this time of mourning," his office said.

Zambia's President Hakainde Hichilema passed his "deepest condolences" to Malawians.

"We pray for God’s strength and comfort during this difficult time. Zambia mourns with you," he said.

Malawi's former President Joyce Banda said she was saddened by the death of the vice-president.

"This is trying time for the country," she said.

Read more: The life and times of Malawi's VP Saulos Chilima

➤ Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.