The burial of Malawi's Vice-President Saulos Chilima, who was killed in a plane crash on Monday, will be held on July 17, local media report quoting the information minister.

Chilima and eight others were flying towards a northern town in the country when the plane, a military aircraft, went off airport radars while flying in bad weather.

The plane's wreckage was located on Tuesday in thick forests and hilly terrain. Everyone on board the airplane was killed.

Information Minister Moses Kunkuyu told a media conference on Wednesday that the vice-president will be buried at his home in Nsipe, in the southern Ntcheu region, after being honored with a state funeral.

Independent postmortem

Former First Lady Patricia Shanil Dzimbiri, who was among the victims, will be buried with full military honours on Friday, the minister added.

A postmortem on the bodies will be conducted by independent practitioners ahead of the funerals, according to the government's announcement.

President Lazarus Chakwera on Tuesday declared 21 days of national mourning in honor of his vice-president and the victims. The national mourning period ends on Monday July 1.

Members of the UN. Security Council on Wednesday observed a moment of silence to honour Chilima ahead of a meeting on North Korean human rights abuses.

