AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Burial date set for Malawi vice-president killed in plane crash
A postmortem on the body will be conducted by independent practitioners ahead of the funeral, according to the government.
Burial date set for Malawi vice-president killed in plane crash
Malawi's Vice-President Saulos Chilima is survived by a widow and two children. / Photo: Reuters
June 12, 2024

The burial of Malawi's Vice-President Saulos Chilima, who was killed in a plane crash on Monday, will be held on July 17, local media report quoting the information minister.

Chilima and eight others were flying towards a northern town in the country when the plane, a military aircraft, went off airport radars while flying in bad weather.

The plane's wreckage was located on Tuesday in thick forests and hilly terrain. Everyone on board the airplane was killed.

Information Minister Moses Kunkuyu told a media conference on Wednesday that the vice-president will be buried at his home in Nsipe, in the southern Ntcheu region, after being honored with a state funeral.

Independent postmortem

Former First Lady Patricia Shanil Dzimbiri, who was among the victims, will be buried with full military honours on Friday, the minister added.

A postmortem on the bodies will be conducted by independent practitioners ahead of the funerals, according to the government's announcement.

President Lazarus Chakwera on Tuesday declared 21 days of national mourning in honor of his vice-president and the victims. The national mourning period ends on Monday July 1.

Members of the UN. Security Council on Wednesday observed a moment of silence to honour Chilima ahead of a meeting on North Korean human rights abuses.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us