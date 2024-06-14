AFRICA
ANC's Thoko Didiza elected new South Africa parliament speaker
The former agriculture minister received 284 votes from the 400 newly-elected members of parliament in the vote held on Friday.
Thoko Didiza of the African National Congress (ANC) during the vote on Friday. Photo / Parliament RSA / Photo: Reuters
June 14, 2024

Thoko Didiza of the African National Congress (ANC) has been elected as the new speaker of South Africa's national assembly.

The former agriculture minister received 284 votes from the 400 newly-elected members of parliament in the vote held on Friday.

"I will work with all the parties to make sure that we conduct the business of this parliament in a manner that indeed reflects the will of the people of South Africa. Thank you very much for this honour," she said

Didiza will preside over the nomination and election of a new president.

The ANC has struck a coalition agreement with the opposition party, the Democratic Alliance (DA) to form a government of national unity.

