'New era': South Africa's Ramaphosa sworn in for second term
Cyril Ramaphosa hails his new term as a beginning of a new era.
Cyril Ramaphosa takes the oath of office for his second term as South African President. Photo / Reuters
June 19, 2024

South Africa's president Cyril Ramaphosa hailed the formation of a broad coalition government as the "beginning of a new era" on Wednesday as he was sworn in for a second full term.

"The formation of a government of national unity is a moment of profound significance. It is the beginning of a new era," Ramaphosa, 71, said, after general elections last month produced no outright winner for the first time in 30 years.

Ramaphosa was sworn in by the head of the constitutional court, Chief Justice Raymond Zondo at the Union Buildings in the capital, Pretoria.

Lawmakers last week voted overwhelmingly to re-elect the 71-year-old after he agreed to form what he called a national unity government with several other parties.

In his first term the economy languished, blighted by power cuts, crime remained rife and unemployment increased to 32.9 percent.

SOURCE:AFP
