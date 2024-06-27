By Pauline Odhiambo

Africa is gifted with good musicians, no doubt about that. And, it is only fair to acknowledge that at some point in life, every good thing registers a decline.

However, there are some music groups or solo artistes who exited the stage – for one reason or another – when their careers were at their peak, but Africa is still yearning for them.

Let us begin with Nigeria.

P-Square: The Okoye brothers had it all. Great vocals, creativity, choreography and charisma. They gave us hit songs such as "No One Like You", "Ifunanya", "Alingo", "Chop My Money", among others.

At their peak, no African musical group came close to Peter and Paul Okoye. But sibling issues, led to the fall of an enviable partnership.

Bracket of "Yori Yori" and "Mama Africa" hit songs came and electrified the music scene. Though they have released a couple of songs in recent times, their golden years remain fresh in people's minds.

Still in Nigeria, J. Martins was once a famous name in Africa. Songs such as "Good or Bad" and "Oyoyo" transcended borders. According to a 2021 interview with Nigeria's "Punch" newspaper, the musician left the entertainment scene to pursue agriculture and political activism.

In South Africa, Mafikizolo took the entertainment scene by storm through their songs "Khona", "Love Potion" and "Tchelete". The group's activity has however reduced in recent times.

Ghana's Fuse ODG brought us the chart-topping hit single "Million Pound Girl" and later "Dangerous Love". He has however gone off the radar of late.

In Kenya, dancehall artiste Redsan churned a number of hit songs in the early 2000s, and was one of Kenya's most popular musicians. He has however kept a low profile in recent years.

Elani band, which produced songs such as "Jana Usiku" and "Kookoo" split up after years together.

In Uganda, music group Blu 3, made up of Jackie Chandiru, Lilian Mbabazi and Cindy Sanyu, lit up East Africa in the early 2000s. Their songs "Hitaji", "Burn" and "Where You Are" were well received, but the group split up in 2008 after four years together.

Obsessions was another women's only music group from Uganda. "Jangu" and "I'll Do" were the group's biggest hit songs.

In Tanzania – the home of Bongo Flava – a number of trailblazers are missing in action. They include Lady Jaydee, Mr Nice, MB Dogman, Ray C and the TMK Wanaume Family of "Dar Mpaka Moro" hit song. Some pioneer musicians such as Professor Jay and Mwana FA of Tanzania joined politics.

Bobi Wine of Uganda also tried his hand at politics. All said and done, who doesn't want a return of the good old days?

