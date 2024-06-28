AFRICA
25 years in jail for two Iranians, Pakistani for drug trafficking in the Seychelles
The Seychelles Coast Guard arrested the three convicts near Mahe Island in December 2023 and impounded a consignement of 188 kilogrammes of heroine, hashish, cannabis, and methamphetamine.
The two Iranians and Pakistani man were arrested about 60 kilometres from  Mahe Island in the Seychelles. Photo: AFP / AFP
June 28, 2024

The Seychelles Supreme Court has sentenced two Iranians and a Pakistani man to 25 years in prison for importation of illegal drugs.

All three convicts were arrested along with five others by the Seychelles Coast Guard on December 28 , 2023 on board a vessel, north-east of Denis Island, 60 kilometres north of the main island of Mahe.

The crew had a consignment weighing 188 kilogrammes, which contained an assortment of illegal drugs including: 151 kilogrammes of hashish, 22 kilogrammes of heroin, 12 kilogrammes of cannabis, and 3 kilogrammes of methamphetamine.

Charges

They also had GPS equipment, a satellite phone and three mobile phones.

The two Iranians, 42-year-old Mohammad Chiray, captain of the vessel, his compatriot Abdul Wahid Raesee, a fisherman, and Pakistani man, Sinkander Baloch, aged 25, all pleaded guilty to 8 counts of charges against them.

The court found guilty of agreeing with another person to commit the offence of the importation of a controlled drug in May 2023.

Chief Justice Rony Govinden, the presiding judge in the case, said that the facts of the case clearly show that the convicted persons imported the controlled drugs charged in this case into Seychelles.

