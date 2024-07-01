At least 25 people have died and 53 others injured after a truck crashed in the northern state of Kano on Monday, authorities said.

Kano State road safety officer Ibrahim Abdullahi said preliminary investigations indicated the driver of the vehicle lost control, causing it to veer off the Kano-Zaria road, a major highway that connects Kano and the neighbouring Kaduna state.

Abdullahi said the accident occurred at around 3am local time (0200hrs GMT).

The road safety officer said the truck was overloaded as of the time of the accident.

Transporting livestock

The vehicle was also transporting livestock, including goats and sheep, as well as grains.

"Medics confirmed that 25 of the victims were killed in the accident," Abdullahi said, as quoted by the state-owned Radio Nigeria.

Abdullahi warned against transporting human beings with animals in the same vehicle, saying such an act flouts Nigeria's traffic regulations.

Ten animals were killed in the accident.

