The head of the Turkish Communications Directorate, Fahrettin Altun, has warned against provocations aimed at increasing tension and creating a negative atmosphere around Syrian refugees in Türkiye.

"Provocations that have caused rising tension and a negative atmosphere over Syrian refugees are being closely monitored," Altun said in a statement shared on social media platform X on Monday.

He added that certain groups, led by anti-Türkiye elements, attempt to disrupt public order and peace through provocative actions.

"Some circles, led by elements hostile to Türkiye, are trying to disrupt our nation's peace with provocative activities aimed at testing public order. Thanks to the dedicated efforts of all components of our state, these attempts will not achieve their goals," Altun stated.

Altun emphasised that state units, coordinated by the Communications Directorate, work to combat disinformation and the spread of false claims and manipulations on social media.

Urging the public to remain vigilant against false news and disinformation and to rely only on official and reliable sources, he said, "We urge our citizens to avoid giving credence to false news, consider the potential for disinformation in content dissemination, and trust only official and reliable sources, especially our official authorities."

