BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
2 MIN READ
South Africa business activity falls in June
Business activity in South Africa in the month of June fell due to uncertainty over elections, a new survey has revealed.
South Africa business activity falls in June
Business conditions in South Africa deteriorated on the quickest fall in output in three months. / Photo: Reuters
July 3, 2024

South African private sector activity fell in June as output and new orders slipped on uncertainty over the outcome of an election held in May, a survey showed on Wednesday.

The S&P Global South Africa Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 49.2 in June from 50.4 in May. A reading below 50 indicates contraction.

South Africans voted in a national election on May 29, which saw the African National Congress lose its parliamentary majority for the first time since the end of apartheid 30 years ago, creating some uncertainty in financial markets.

The ANC opted to rule in a government of national unity with 10 other political parties and markets spent much of June awaiting the composition of President Cyril Ramaphosa's cabinet.

Pause in customer spending

"The PMI's print of 49.2, linked to sharper falls in output and new orders, was largely due to a temporary pause in customer spending as businesses awaited the outcome of the general election," David Owen, senior economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said.

Business conditions deteriorated on the quickest fall in output in three months and a drop in new order volumes for the fourteenth month in a row.

"We may see a slight recovery in sales in July as firms return to normal activity," Owen said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us