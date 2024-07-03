AFRICA
House fire kills 10 people in Guinea's capital
A house fire has killed at least 10 people in Guinea's capital Conakry, authorities said on Wednesday.
The blaze occurred at around 2am (0200 GMT) at a house in Guinea's capital Conakry on July 3, 2024. / Photo: AA
July 3, 2024

Ten people died when a house fire broke out near Guinea's capital Conakry in the early hours of Wednesday morning, the government of the West African country said.

The blaze occurred at around 2am (0200 GMT) in the Ansoumanyah neighbourhood, killing seven women and three men, the government said.

"Among the victims, we mourn the loss of a pregnant woman" and "another of advanced age", it added.

"Investigations are underway to determine the exact cause of the fire, and measures will be taken to avoid similar tragedies in the future."

'Taken over the house'

One of the victims' relative s said the fire "had completely taken over the house" in a video broadcast by local media outlet Guineematin.

"They (the neighbours) were only able to extract one of my children, who is currently in intensive care in hospital. All the others died. They are my children and my nieces," the relative said.

"There were 14 people in the house. We were only able to save four. The ten are dead," said a witness who identified himself as a neighbour of the grieving family, in the video broadcast by Guineematin.

The witness said the fire was caused by a short circuit following a power cut.

Tragedies

The Guineematin footage showed charred materials on the floor and sections of the building's walls blackened by fire.

Guinea has seen a series of tragedies in recent months, including a huge blaze at Conakry's main fuel depot in December which killed 24.

Flooding in Conakry on Tuesday killed at least three people, including two children and a pregnant woman, after heavy rainfall in the capital, local media reported.

A road accident on Monday killed 13 people, including 10 women.

SOURCE:AFP
