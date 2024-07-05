WORLD
2 MIN READ
Germany's first Black lawmaker drops reelection bid after threats
Karamba Diaby announces decision amid rise in racist attacks, xenophobic hate crimes in the country
Germany's first Black lawmaker drops reelection bid after threats
The Senegal-born lawmaker received numerous threats in recent years from neo-Nazis. / Photo: DPA
July 5, 2024

Germany's first Black lawmaker, Karamba Diaby, on Tuesday announced his decision not to run again for a parliamentary seat in elections next year.

The Senegal-born lawmaker received numerous threats in recent years from neo-Nazis and right-wing extremists, and his office was also targeted several times, including by gunfire and an arson attack.

“Racism and hatred are not the main reasons why I am no longer running for the Bundestag. My decision is partly for personal reasons. On the other hand, I want to make room for younger people,” the Social Democrat politician told Berliner Morgenpost newspaper.

The 62-year-old expressed regret that racist attacks and xenophobic hate crimes have increased in recent years, and slammed the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) for stoking fears of immigrants and refugees.

'Fertile ground for hatred'

“In the Bundestag, especially since 2017, we have seen speeches by the AfD that are full of hatred and denigration towards migrants and other minorities. This is fertile ground for hatred on the streets,” Diaby said.

“I recently received death threats, and last year there was an arson attack on my office in Halle. The worst thing is that my team is also being threatened,” he added.

“That is a red line that is being crossed. We must and can have tough discussions with each other. But violence must never be a means,” he added.

In 2013, Diaby became the first African-born Black person to be elected to the German parliament, the Bundestag, and has been serving as a lawmaker for more than a decade, representing the voters of the city of Halle.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us