Fourteen people found dead in Algerian desert
Fourteen people, most of them Syrians, have been found dead in an Algerian desert.
The Syrian Embassy in Algeria confirmed that 12 Syrians were among the 14 victims. / Photo: TRT Afrika / Others
July 8, 2024

Fourteen people, including 12 Syrians, died after they got stranded in the Algerian desert near the border with Libya, an Algerian relief organisation said on Monday.

The Algerian Relief Association for Search and Rescue said the victims were males aged between 10 and 55 years old and were found in the Belguebbour desert in southeastern Algeria.

The Syrian Embassy in Algeria confirmed that 12 Syrians were among the victims.

There was no immediate comment from the Algerian authorities on the report.

Smuggling operations

Algeria's southern provinces are considered a passing point for African migrants seeking to reach Europe.

According to the Algerian authorities, human traffickers are active in the area and organise smuggling operations for Africans wishing to cross the Mediterranean Sea into Europe.

