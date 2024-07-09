The quarterfinals in men's and women's singles in the Wimbledon tennis championship will start on Tuesday.

Seven-time tennis star Novak Djokovic qualified for the major tennis tournament’s quarterfinals on Monday.

World No. 2 Djokovic beat Danish 15th seed Holger Rune with straight sets of 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 in a men's singles fourth-round match in London to book his place in the Wimbledon last eight.

Djokovic, seeking an eighth Wimbledon title and a record 25th Grand Slam triumph, will play against Australia's Alex de Minaur on Wednesday.

Fritz overwhelms Zverev

Earlier Monday, Taylor Fritz stunned German fourth seed Alexander Zverev in a five-set match.

Fritz came back from behind to be victorious against Zverev, winning 4-6, 6-7 (4-7), 6-4, 7-6 (7-3), 6-3.

The American player will meet Italy's Lorenzo Musetti in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

In women's singles, Kazakh fourth seed Elena Rybakina went through to the quarterfinals after her Russian opponent Anna Kalinskaya retired from the match due to an injury.

Rybakina was leading the match 6-3, 3-0, when Kalinskaya had to leave the court.

Rybakina will next face Elina Svitolina of Ukraine.

Sinner and Medvedev clash

Italian top seed Jannik Sinner will play Russian fifth seed Daniil Medvedev in the men's quarterfinals, one of the thrillers of high-profile competitors.

Wimbledon, a world-famous Grand Slam tournament held every year in the UK, will end on Sunday.

- Men's quarterfinals at Wimbledon

Jannik Sinner (1) vs. Daniil Medvedev (5)

Carlos Alcaraz (3) vs. Tommy Paul (12)

Lorenzo Musetti (25) vs. Taylor Fritz (13)

Alex de Minaur (9) vs. Novak Djokovic (2)

- Women's quarterfinal ties

Jelena Ostapenko (13) vs. Barbora Krejcikova (31)

Elena Rybakina (4) vs. Elina Svitolina (21)

Lulu Sun (Qualifier) vs. Donna Vekic (37)

Jasmine Paolini (7) vs. Emma Navarro (19)

Note that the figures in brackets show the world rankings of the players.

