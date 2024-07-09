AFRICA
South African peacekeeper killed in DRC
A South African soldier has been killed in DRC, where he was on a peacekeeping mission.
South Africa has about 2,900 soldiers on a peacekeeping mission in DRC. / Photo: AFP / Others
July 9, 2024

A South African soldier deployed as part of a peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo) was killed when a hand grenade exploded near soldiers' quarters at their base in the northeastern city of Beni, the army said on Tuesday.

Siphiwe Dlamini, a spokesperson for the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), said in a statement that it is unclear what caused the hand grenade to explode but an investigation into the incident will be launched.

The deceased soldier's name was not mentioned in the statement.

Last month, a mortar attack in the strife-torn eastern DR Congo killed two South African soldiers and injured 20 others deployed on a peacekeeping mission.

South Africa has about 2,900 soldiers deployed as part of the Southern African Development Community Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo to support and assist the government in its efforts to combat M23 rebels and restore peace, security, and stability to its restive eastern region.

SOURCE:AA
