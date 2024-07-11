Southern African officials convened in Zambia on Thursday to discuss conflict resolution and political stability in the region, with a particular focus on Mozambique and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo).

The 26th meeting of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Organ on Politics, Defence, and Security Cooperation commenced in Lusaka for a two-day ministerial summit.

The meeting also reviewed peaceful elections held in South Africa, Zimbabwe, Eswatini, and Madagascar, expressing optimism for upcoming elections in Mozambique, Malawi, Botswana, and Namibia.

Zambia's Foreign Minister Mulambo Haimbe highlighted the encouraging progress in the political and security situations in eastern DRC, Lesotho, and Mozambique.

Lasting solutions

"We remain aware that peacebuilding is an ongoing process and should continue to be engaged in assisting our fellow brothers and sisters in finding lasting solutions to these challenges," he said, commending the SADC Mission in DR Congo for its commitment to addressing insecurity in the eastern part of the country.

Haimbe noted that the SADC mission in Mozambique (SAMIM) has "made great strides in restoring peace and security in the Cabo Delgado province."

Elias Magosi, executive secretary at the SADC, mentioned that the complete withdrawal of SAMIM from Mozambique is expected to be concluded within the next week.

"We are confident that the exit of SAMIM will not lead to a security vacuum," said Haimbe.

Concerted efforts

Regarding the conflict in eastern DR Congo, Magosi stated, "The ultimate solution can only be found in our multiple political and diplomatic endeavours to address core issues and conclude an agreed set of resolutions relative to the conflict."

Magosi also called for concerted efforts to combat transnational organised crimes, including illicit drug and human trafficking, for which the region is a conduit.

