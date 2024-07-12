Rwanda’s National Electoral Commission (NEC) has set up 160 polling stations in various countries to encourage Rwandans in diaspora to participate in this month’s presidential and parliamentary elections.

Rwandans abroad will cast their ballots on July 14, while election day inside the country has been scheduled for July 15, with a possible spillover to July 16.

Charles Munyaneza, who is the NEC executive secretary, said elections in the diaspora will take place in 70 countries, supervised by 44 Rwandan diplomatic missions.

"Some of our foreign missions are serving other polling stations in other countries. For example, the embassy in France is coordinating with countries like Spain and Italy, appointing representatives to oversee the elections there,” says Rwanda’s Munyaneza.

“Our High Commission in South Africa is also coordinating with neighbouring countries, including Lesotho and Mauritius.”

Diaspora voters tripled

Munyaneza further explained that polling stations have been established in places where there are at least 50 registered voters.

A total of 2,593 polling stations will operate on election day in Rwanda.

The commission says the number of diaspora voters has nearly tripled compared to previous elections, with 77,138 eligible voters registered, comprising 41,243 males and 35,895 females.

There are three candidates in the presidential race, including incumbent President Paul Kagame, Frank Habineza of the opposition Democratic Green Party of Rwanda, and Philippe Mpayimana, an independent candidate.

The electoral body also cleared over 500 parliamentary candidates vying for 80 seats in the lower chamber of parliament.

Munyaneza noted that all polling stations abroad are ready, with all voting materials already in place.

➤ Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.