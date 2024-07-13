Spain and England meet in the final of the European Championship on Sunday.

Spain is seeking a record fourth title at the Euros to break a tie with Germany/West Germany, while England is bidding for a first major trophy in men's soccer since the 1966 World Cup.

Spain will start as the favorite after winning all six of its matches at Euro 2024 and being widely regarded as the best team at the tournament.

Lamine Yamal is Spain's new star having set up three goals before the semifinals, where he scored a spectacular long-range strike in the victory over France — all at the age of 16. He turned 17 on Saturday, the day before the final.

England played in the final of Euro 2020, which was played in 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic, and lost in a penalty shootout to Italy.

The team has shown resilience by coming from behind in all three of its knockout-stage matches at Euro 2024.

Coach Gareth Southgate is often criticized for his in-game management but he has changed the culture inside the squad and is regularly getting the team deep at major tournaments.

Team news

Spain captain Alvaro Morata has been in training this week after limping out of the semifinal win over France after being knocked to the ground in the post-match celebrations by a steward trying to stop a pitch invader.

Right back Dani Carvajal returns from suspension, leaving the only real selection dilemma at center back for coach Luis de la Fuente, with Nacho or Robin Le Normand vying to partner Aymeric Laporte.

Southgate has to decide who to play at left back — or left wing back — out of Kieran Trippier or Luke Shaw. Shaw is a natural on that side but has only made two appearances as a second-half substitute at Euro 2024 after recovering from an injury that had sidelined him since February.

Otherwise, Southgate will choose the same players, with the 19-year-old Kobbie Mainoo having nailed down the problematic spot in central midfield alongside Declan Rice.

It has been six years since Spain and England met in a senior men's international. In 2018, they played a Nations League double-header, with Spain winning 2-1 at Wembley Stadium and England winning 3-2 in Sevilla a month later.

“I don't say it becomes run of the mill but it's a little bit more normal for us. That statement in itself is probably ridiculous given our history.” — England coach Gareth Southgate on reaching a second straight final at the Euros.

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.