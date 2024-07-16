AFRICA
2 MIN READ
US 'on track' to withdraw remaining 300 troops from Niger
Niger scrapped its longstanding military agreement with Washington in early March this year.
America has completed withdrawal of troops from Niamey, but still has a base in Agadez. Photo: US Africa Command / Others
July 16, 2024

The US remains on track to complete the withdrawal of its nearly 1,000 military personnel from Niger by September 15, the Pentagon said Monday.

"The current total of US forces in Niger is approximately 300, and we're still on track to meet that safe and orderly withdrawal by September 15th," Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh told reporters.

Singh said the US completed its withdrawal from Air Base 101 in the West African nation's capital Niamey on July 7.

Niger terminated its longstanding military agreement with Washington in early March this year.

German troops

It declared the presence of all US troops and contractors "illegal” because "it was not democratically approved and imposes unfavorable conditions on Niger, particularly in terms of a lack of transparency on military activities," said Nigerien government spokesman Amadou Abdramane.

Niger's military rulers have already forced French troops out of the country following deteriorating relations with the former colonial power.

The German army is also expected to end its operations at its airbase in Niger by August 31.

The decision was taken following the breakdown of talks with the Sahel country's junta, according to the German Defense Ministry.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
