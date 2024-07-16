Police in South Africa say they have arrested three Chinese nationals among 14 kidnapping suspects linked to syndicates that abduct businessmen for ransom.

A police statement said the suspects were arrested in various locations in Johannesburg, the country's commercial hub.

They are linked to the kidnap of a Zimbabwean businessman on Sunday near his workplace, the South Africa Police Service (Saps) said.

The victim was rescued on Monday afternoon "safe and alive" at an address in Soweto.

Police said a large sum of cash that was withdrawn from the victim’s bank account and two firearms - including a firearm stolen during a seperate house robbery in 2023 - were seized from the suspects.

"The Saps has in recent weeks been able to intercept a number of kidnappers linked to syndicates who kidnap businessmen and demand large sums of ransom.

