At least five people were killed and several others injured when an informal gold mine caved in and buried them alive in northern Kenya, a local official said.

Authorities closed the Hillo subsistence gold mine near the Ethiopian border in March after several people were killed in clashes between local communities over access to the area, but miners have continued to dig at the site.

Around 1,000 people overpowered security forces and invaded the area on Monday evening, said David Saruni, Marsabit County deputy commissioner.

Bodies retrieved

"They dug an abandoned site which collapsed and buried five bodies that were recovered," Saruni said late on Tuesday.

Village elder Alio Guyo said nine bodies had been recovered from the rubble, which included five Kenyans and four Ethiopians.

Mining collapses are relatively frequent in Kenya. Earlier this month, at least seven people died after a gold mine collapsed in western Kenya's Siaya County, police said.

The incident occurred in Lumba village, approximately 400 kilometres (about 250 miles) from the capital Nairobi. Five miners died under similar circumstances in Hillo in May.

