Erdogan condemns assassination attempt on Trump as attack on democracy
In a phone call, Turkish President Erdogan praises the US presidential candidate's "brave stance" following the attack.
Erdogan also congratulated Trump on his official nomination as the US Presidential Candidate by the Republican Party. / Photo: Reuters
July 18, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has condemned the assassination attempt on Donald Trump, describing it as an attack on democracy.

Erdogan expressed his sorrow for the incident and wished Trump, the 45th President of the United States and current presidential candidate, a speedy recovery during a phone call on Thursday.

According to a statement from Türkiye’s Communications Directorate, Erdogan lauded Trump's brave stance following the heinous attack and noted that the presidential challenger's decision to continue his programmes without interruption strengthened democracy and demonstrated trust in the foresight of the American people.

Erdogan further highlighted that Trump exhibited strong leadership through his calls for unity, aimed at reducing polarisation and tension after the assassination attempt.

The Turkish president expressed hope that the upcoming US Presidential election in November would be beneficial for both the American people and Türkiye-US relations.

