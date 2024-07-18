The United States Embassy in Kenya has said it is "deeply concerned" by violence "including shootings and abductions of protestors, journalists, and others."

The embassy added in a statement on Thursday that protests in Kenya had claimed the lives of more than 50 people.

"The Embassy of the United States of America notes with profound regret the loss of life and destruction of people's livelihoods and calls on all actors to remain peaceful and respect the rule of law," the statement said.

"Constructive engagement of citizens and civil society, aided by a free and independent media, is a pillar of democracy."

Action against corruption

The US further urged police to "exercise restraint and protect the rights of people to demonstrate peacefully."

The US urged Kenya to "continue taking steps forward, including on corruption and accountability, to promote national unity and reconciliation."

Kenya has recently experienced deadly protests, which were occasioned by proposed tax hikes in the Finance Bill 2024.

To ease tension and avert further protests, President William Ruto declined to sign the finance bill into law, and thereafter sacked his entire cabinet except the foreign affairs minister.

Resignation calls

In a new wave of protests, Kenyans are now demanding the resignation of Ruto, citing poor governance.

The president however said recently that he would continue his duties as head of state with the aim of "taking Kenya forward."

Ruto assumed office as Kenya's fifth president in September 2022 after winning the August 9 elections by a slim margin.

He had promised to address the plight of low-income earners in the country of 55 million people.

