Kenya's President William Ruto has sacked all but one of his cabinet ministers with immediate effect in the wake of anti-government protests.

The office of deputy president is unaffected but the attorney general has also been dismissed.

The president made the announcement during a televised address on Thursday.

He said the decision was made "upon reflection, listening keenly to what the people of Kenya have said and after a holistic appraisal of the performance of my cabinet and its achievements and challenges".

"I will immediately engage in extensive consultations across different sectors and political formations, with the aim of setting up a broad-based government," he said.

Ruto said the operations of government will continue uninterrupted under the guidance of principal secretaries and other relevant officials.

Kenya has seen three weeks of unrest in which protesters stormed into parliament on June 25 after a finance bill that increased taxes was passed. More than 30 people died in the protests, which have morphed into calls for the president to resign.

