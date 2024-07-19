Gabonese Internation football star and former Arsenal, Barcelona, and Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has joined Al-Qadsiah, the promoted Saudi Pro League side said on Thursday.

Aubameyang, 35, is the latest high-profile name in African and European soccer to join the Khobar-based club after former Real Madrid defender Nacho and former Wolfsburg keeper Koen Casteels.

Aubameyang, who won a LaLiga title at Barcelona, the German Cup at Borussia Dortmund, and the FA Cup at Arsenal, played 34 Ligue 1 matches after joining Olympique de Marseille last season, scoring 17 goals.

Mason Greenwood

Meanwhile, Marseille have signed striker Mason Greenwood from Manchester United, the Ligue 1 side announced on Thursday.

Greenwood's arrival in Marseille comes the day after the official departure of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who was Marseille's top scorer last season.

Greenwood, 22, who has played once for England, was suspended in January 2022 by Manchester United following allegations of sexual assault, but prosecutors dropped charges in February 2023.

Greenwood has always denied the allegations.

"Olympique de Marseille are delighted to announce the signing of Mason Greenwood from Manchester United. The 22-year-old striker has signed for the club following a successful medical," said the French club on their website.

The southern club, eighth in Ligue 1 last season, said their new striker will wear the number 10 shirt but did not specify the length of his contract or mention any fee to Manchester United.

However, the deal is reported to be worth an estimated 30 million euros ($32.7 million).

"We wish Mason all the best in his future career," said United on their website.

