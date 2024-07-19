AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Kenya's President Ruto returns several sacked ministers
Ruto reappoints the ministers of interior, defence and environment and changed the portfolios of two other ministers in a partial new cabinet.
Kenya's President Ruto returns several sacked ministers
Kenya's President William Ruto addresses the nation to announce new Cabinet Secretaries in his government. Photo / Reuters
July 19, 2024

Kenyan President William Ruto on Friday re-appointed several members of the cabinet he sacked last week to a new government that he said would respond to the grievances of young protesters.

In a televised address, Ruto announced 11 appointments to what he had promised would be a broad-based unity government. He said other nominations would follow soon.

The mass firing last week was a concession to demands from youth-led protests that had already forced him to withdraw $2.7 billion in proposed tax hikes.

Ruto re-appointed Kithure Kindiki as interior minister, Aden Duale as defence minister, Alice Wahome as land minister and Soipan Tuya as environment minister. He also changed the portfolios of two other ministers.

'Betrayal of people'

Shortly before the president’s announcement, opposition coalition members on Friday distanced themselves from the proposal to form a broad-based government, calling it a “betrayal of the Kenyan people, particularly Gen Zs and millennials,” who have been leading the protests calling for change.

Opposition figure Kalonzo Musyoka called the Cabinet change “cosmetic,” saying nothing will change as long as the Ruto administration is in office.

He said that any opposition party joining the broad-based government will be doing so as an individual party and not as the opposition coalition.

The protests have resulted in more than 50 deaths since mid-June and left Ruto caught between pressure from lenders to pay down high debts and a public reeling from high living costs.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us