Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan removed two prominent ministers as part of a major Cabinet reshuffle, according to the acting director of presidential communications, Sharifa Nyanga.

The dismissal of Foreign Minister January Makamba and Minister of Information, Communication and Information Technology Nape Nnauye on Sunday, came amid rumors that they were secretly plotting to challenge President Hassan's election bid.

She has not publicly declared her intention to run in next year's election.

President Hassan took office following the death of President John Magufuli in 2021.

Mahmoud Thabit Kombo has now been appointed as a member of parliament and minister for foreign affairs and East Africa cooperation, according to a statement released by Chief Secretary Moses Kusiluka. Before this appointment, Kombo was Tanzania’s ambassador in Italy.

Other changes

Jerry Silaa will replace Nnauye as the new information, communication and information technology minister, the statement added. Silaa was previously the minister of lands, housing and human settlements development.

Deogratius John Ndejembi has been appointed as the new minister of lands, housing and human settlements development. Before this appointment, Ndejembi was minister of state in the Prime Minister’s Office (Labour, Youth, Employment and Persons with Disabilities).

According to the statement, Ridhiwani Kikwete has been appointed minister of state in the Prime Minister’s Office. Before this, Kikwete served as deputy minister of state in the President’s Office for Public Service Management and Good Governance.

Cosatto Chumi has been appointed as deputy minister of foreign affairs, replacing Mabrouk Nassor Mabrouk, who will be assigned other duties.

Pre-election shake-up

Deus Clement Sangu has been appointed deputy minister in the President’s Office for Public Service Management and Good Governance.

Dennis Lazaro Londa has been appointed as deputy minister of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, replacing Stephen Lujwahuka Byabato, whose appointment has been revoked.

The reshuffle also includes appointments of permanent secretaries and district administrative heads, with Eliakim Chacha Maswi becoming the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Constitutional and Legal Affairs and Mary Gaspar Makondo appointed as the regional administrative secretary for the Ruvuma region.

The reshuffle reflects President Hassan's efforts to consolidate her administration and address internal challenges.

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.