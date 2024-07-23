AFRICA
Niger junta declares coup anniversary national holiday
Former head of the presidential guard, General Abdourahamane Tiani, seized power after toppling president Mohamed Bazoum in July 2023.
Niger's Junta leader General Abdourahamane Tiani has been consolidating power after toppling the civilian government. Photo / Reuters
July 23, 2024

Niger's military junta has declared July 26 as an annual national holiday to celebrate the "patriotic actions of the Nigerien people", according to a presidential order.

The day marks the anniversary of the coup that removed President Mohamed Bazoum. Bazoum is still being detained by the military junta led by former head of the presidential guard, General Abdourahamane Tiani.

On taking power, Tiani justified the coup by the "continual degradation of the security situation" in the country under the Bazoum administration.

The holiday is in order to "commemorate, each year, the highly patriotic actions of the Nigerien people for the affirmation of their sovereignty and independence," said the presidential order that was signed on Monday.

Week-long celebration

A week-long celebration has been planned from next Friday in the capital, Niamey, and other cities across the country to celebrate the first anniversary of the coup.

The deposed president remains under detention and his immunity has been lifted by a court created by the new government, paving the way for a trial on charges of "conspiracy against the authority of the state" and "high treason".

General Tiani initially indicated a transition period of "three years maximum" after taking power.

An "inclusive national dialogue" Tiani has promised is also expected to outline the "priority areas" of future governance while determining the duration of the transition.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
