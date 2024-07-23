SPORTS
3 MIN READ
Paris Olympics 2024: Morocco, Kenya to kick off football and rugby matches
The Paris 2024 Olympics will start on Friday with an exceptional opening ceremony across the River Seine.
Paris Olympics 2024: Morocco, Kenya to kick off football and rugby matches
Olympic rings adorn the Eiffel Tower in advance of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.  Photo: Reuters / Reuters
July 23, 2024

Football and rugby matches at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games will begin Wednesday ahead of Friday's opening ceremony.

Morocco's match against Argentina at the Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium in Saint-Etienne will be among the first two football matches of the summer games.

Rugby sevens will also start with the match between Australia and Samoa kicking off at at 1330GMT before Kenya faces Argentina at the Stade de France, Saint-Denis.

The Paris 2024 Olympics will start on Friday with an exceptional opening ceremony across the River Seine.

Opening ceremony

It will be the first time that an opening ceremony of the Olympics will not be held at a stadium.

Israel, after they were allowed to play at the Paris 2024 Games despite the country's ongoing war on Gaza, will face Mali in a Wednesday football match at Parc des Princes.

In previous months, there were global calls to ban Israel from the Olympics.

From rights groups to athletes, demands are growing for a boycott of Israel over the atrocities taking place in the Gaza Strip, which have led to the death of more than 39,000 Palestinians since Oct. 7 last year.

Wednesday's football and rugby fixtures:

Football:

Argentina vs. Morocco (Geoffroy-Guichard)

Uzbekistan vs. Spain (Parc des Princes)

Guinea vs. New Zealand (Nice)

Egypt vs. Dominican Republic (La Beaujoire)

Iraq vs. Ukraine (Lyon)

Japan vs. Paraguay (Bordeaux)

France vs. US (Marseille)

Mali vs. Israel (Parc des Princes)

Rugby Sevens

Australia vs. Samoa (Stade de France)

Argentina vs. Kenya (Stade de France)

France vs. US (Stade de France)

Fiji vs. Uruguay (Stade de France)

Ireland vs. South Africa (Stade de France)

New Zealand vs. Japan (Stade de France)

Australia vs. Kenya (Stade de France)

Argentina vs. Samoa (Stade de France)

France vs. Uruguay (Stade de France)

Fiji vs. US (Stade de France)

Ireland vs. Japan (Stade de France)

New Zealand vs. South Africa (Stade de France)

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us