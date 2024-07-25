AFRICA
Eritrea suspends all Ethiopian Airlines flights
Ethiopia Airlines says it is seeking clarification from Eritean authorities on reasons behind the ban.
Ethiopia Airlines posted news of the ban on social media. Photo: Reuters / Others
July 25, 2024

All Ethiopia Airlines flights into Eritea have been suspended, effective September 30, 2024, Ethiopian Airlines say.

The East African airline, in a statement posted on X on Wednesday, says it received a letter from the Eritrean Civil Aviation Authority announcing the decision.

The company added, "the specific reasons for this suspension have not been disclosed to us."

"Ethiopian Airlines is currently seeking clarification from the Eritrean Civil Aviation Authority and is committed to resolving any issues amicably and promptly," the statement read.

The airline did not share a copy of the letter received from the Eritrean Civil Aviation Authority.

Ethiopia Airlines has promised to provide customers with updates on this development as more information becomes available.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
